Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ tour coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Justin Bieber is coming to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis this summer. The “Changes Tour” will be rolling into St. Louis on July, 13, 2020. He is touring with special Guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Justin Bieber’s 5th studio album Changes goes on sale on February 14th. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at Noon local time at justinbiebermusic.com.

Will be see a shootout before the show? The Blues say that Binnington has accepted Bieber’s shootout proposal for charity. After the Canadian singer posted videos of himself playing hockey, Binnington challenged Bieber to a head- to- head contest. Binnington wrote, “Ten breakaways, me verse you. You score on me, I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde.”

Bieber responded, “How ’bout $10,000 to charity. I score, and you donate to a charity of my choice, and we film it.”