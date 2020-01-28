Light snow possible Wednesday for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We have fog again this morning, dense in spots with we have patchy freezing drizzle that should dissipate after sunrise. A very light glaze of ice is possible on elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses. A cloudy day the rest of Tuesday and cold. Highs in the mid 30°s.

We're still tracking some light snow for Wednesday morning. The impacts will be south of I-44 in Missouri, but pockets of light snow will move through the entire region starting in the early morning hours and lingering until evening. Less than an inch total is expected, with many seeing less than ½”. The exception will be south towards Rolla, Potosi, Farmington, Centerville, where the snow may be a bit heavier and up to 2” might fall.

Beyond Wednesday, the weather is quiet for the rest of the workweek.