ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in the Botanical Heights neighborhood. This latest shooting marks the 15th homicide in St. Louis for 2020.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 9:30 pm in south St. Louis. Police say a 46-year old man was shot and killed along McRee Avenue at Lawrence Street

Investigators worked the scene collecting evidence. They believe that the victim knew his killer.