No kill shelter CARE STL has adorable puppies up for adoption

Posted 12:28 pm, January 28, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS – Valerie Strobo, development director for CARE STL (Center for Animal Care and Enrichment), visits Fox 2 with four adorable puppies that are up for adoption.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.