Employee killed in Imperial business fire

Posted 8:55 am, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 08:59AM, January 28, 2020
IMPERIAL, Mo. - An employee sleeping in an eastern Missouri junk-hauling business has died in a fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bob's Disposal Services in Imperial was engulfed in flames when firefighters were called before dawn Tuesday. Fire dispatchers told the crews that the victim was an employee who slept in an upstairs loft.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office has a fire investigator on the scene, and one also is on the way from the state fire marshal's office. Sheriff's office spokesman Grant Bissell confirmed that one person died in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

