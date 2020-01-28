Police trying to locate missing Lincoln County teen

TROY, MO – Anxiety for a family tonight in Troy, Missouri as police are trying to locate a missing 14-year-old male juvenile. Police say David Guerrero was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 600 block of Wilhoit Court in Troy, Missouri.

Guerrero was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black sleeves, gray pants, and black shoes. His hair is dyed yellow.

If you have seen David Guerrero or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Lincoln County Central Communications at 636-528-6100.