ST. LOUIS – Before the big game on Sunday, the 16th annual Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet. Dan Schachner, the referee (or “ruff-eree”) for the game, joins Fox 2 live via satellite to discuss the game sure to put smiles on everyone’s faces.
Puppy Bowl XVI airs this Sunday before the big game
