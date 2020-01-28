Watch live: Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton

Puppy Bowl XVI airs this Sunday before the big game

Posted 11:38 am, January 28, 2020
ST. LOUIS – Before the big game on Sunday, the 16th annual Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet. Dan Schachner, the referee (or “ruff-eree”) for the game, joins Fox 2 live via satellite to discuss the game sure to put smiles on everyone’s faces.

