Search continues for man accused of killing father-in-law

FENTON, Mo. - The manhunt continues for a suspected killer in Fenton. Billboards are now up across the area showing the face of 45-year-old James Kempf as well as the message "Wanted for assault and murder."

Monday nearly a dozen St. Louis County Police Officers searched homes, barns, ponds, and a wooded area behind Rockwood Summit High School to try and find him.

There's been no sign of Kempf since Thursday night when police say he shot his estranged wife in the leg and killed her father-- 66-year-old John Colter.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.