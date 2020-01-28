Seven-mile stretch of I-255 to be closed for major repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – If you drive Interstate 255 in the Metro East get ready for some major detours for the next ten months. The Illinois Department of Transportation will close I-255 Saturday for major repairs.

A minute after midnight Saturday morning seven miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 will be closed. "So why a full closure? Safety. We explored several different options a full closure is the safest, best and the fastest," said Joel Cumby, IDdot District 8 Construction Engineer.

Resurfacing, bridge repair, new lights, and guardrails for a crumbling section of interstate considered one of the worst roads in the state. It will take place in two phases the first five-month phase will cover a five-mile stretch from I-64 to Collinsville Road. The first phase is planned to wrap up by July.

Lora Rensing, IDOT District 8 Project Implementation Engineer, said the second phase on the southern portion will stretch from I-64 to Illinois 15 and is expected to wrap up before Thanksgiving.

"This project which could take three to four years with standard staging methods," she said. "We're gonna get it done in 10 months."

IDOT recommends using alternate state highways, such as 3, 15, 157, 158, 159, and 161.

"Our initial thoughts are Illinois 157 is going to hit maximum capacity very, very quickly, that's why I stressed earlier that if everybody will choose the best alternate route for them, that we'll all be better off,” Cumby said.

Illinois State Police Lieutenant Christy White added, "We encourage drivers to give themselves a little extra time for their morning commute, lastly ask for your patience during this renovation."

The work on I-255 is expected to cost about $64 million. IDOT has incentives in place for the contractors to finish early. For every day the project is completed early (up to 20 days) contractors can earn $50,000 a day. For every day the project runs late, it’s a penalty of $50,000 per day.