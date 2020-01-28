Take the family to An American in Paris at Stifel Theatre!

An American in Paris is coming to Stifel Theatre on Wednesday, February 12th. FOX 2 wants you to take the family to see the Gershwin show the New York Times calls, “Pure Joy…An American in Paris is a TRIUMPH!”

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret – and realizes he is not her only suitor.

An American in Paris is a winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”

