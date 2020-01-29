× 1-week-old boy missing after 3 women found dead in Florida

MIAMI, Florida (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a newborn boy who is missing after three women were found dead in Miami on Tuesday.

A family member conducting a welfare check found the women shot to death, CBS Miami reports.

The baby, who is related to at least one of the women, was missing. Police believe the baby is with his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49.

The baby’s name is Andrew, and he is one week old. Caballeiro is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The two may be in a white 2001 Chevrolet Express with Florida tag number HETY13. The vehicle has a decal that says “Nesty School Services” on it, and it is a passenger van. On the back left door, there is another decal that says “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-471-2400.

