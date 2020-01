ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is working to determine how a 10-year-old child came to find and fire a gun, suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the process.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble, located in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Police say the child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.