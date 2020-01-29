× A new baseball team is coming to Alton, Illinois

ALTON, Ill. – A new baseball team is coming to the area. Alton, Illinois will be the home to the Prospect League’s 13th franchise. The soon to be named team will begin playing at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park during the 2021 season.

The Prospect League also has a baseball team in O’Fallon, Missouri. The Hoots relocated from Hannibal after the River City Rascals announced that they were ceasing operations.

The River City Rascals were a part of the Frontier League. The Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Illinois are currently part of the Frontier League.

The Prospect League provides family-friendly entertainment and a place for MLB Scouts to watch collegiate prospects using wood bats against live pitching in competition. The schedule is 60 games starting May 30 and ends with the championship series during the second week of August.

Steve Marso has been introduced as the owner and operator of the Prospect League’s newest franchise in Alton, Illinois. He owned and operated the Waterloo (Iowa) Bucks of the Northwoods League.

“After several visits and meetings, we knew that Alton was an ideal fit for our league. We applaud the efforts of Mayor Brant Walker and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes in their understanding and potential that the Prospect League brings to this remarkable city. We are proud of the relationship that has already been established and look forward to many upcoming summers of the highest level of summer collegiate baseball that the Prospect League has to offer. Look forward to Opening Day 2021, in late May, when the Alton franchise takes the field”, writes Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien.

“How exciting it is to have such an asset coming to our community.”, writes Mayor Walker. “It’ll be a new outlet for family friendly affordable fun in Alton and should provide not just a boost in our quality of life but the economic impact, as well.

Renovations and additions are being planned for Lloyd Hopkins Field before the opening of the 2021 season.

We're happy to announce expansion to Alton, Illinois, beginning with the 2021 season! DETAILS: https://t.co/LmZEMnvv9E pic.twitter.com/D1P2SS42nu — Prospect League (@ProspectLeague) January 29, 2020