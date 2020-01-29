× Bank robbery suspect captured after foot pursuit

O’FALLON, IL – Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, units from the O’Fallon Illinois Police Department were summoned to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank located at 400 South Lincoln Avenue in O’Fallon Illinois. A detailed description lead officers to the lone suspect spotted in the area.

The suspect had fled the bank on foot, and after a brief foot pursuit officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident in the 400 block of East 4th Street.

Investigators will present their case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges after an investigation is completed.