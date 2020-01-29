Conservation Connection: Learn about predatory birds

Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
ST. LOUIS - It’s the ultimate partnership between man and bird. The sport of falconry goes back quite a long way. The Evening with Raptors event Friday night at Powder Valley Nature Center offers you the rare chance to see these fascinating feathered hunters in person.

Naturalist Shelly Colatskie from the Missouri Department of Conservation joins Fox 2 to discuss this event.

An Evening with Raptors
Powder Valley Nature Center
Friday, January 31, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free admission (reservations: mdc.mo.gov)

