Ex-East St. Louis official sentenced for official misconduct

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ A former East St. Louis, Illinois administrator, and City Council member has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and a $500 fine for public corruption. June Olivette Hamilton was convicted last fall of forgery and public contractor misconduct. In addition to probation, the fine and 120 hours of community service, St. Clair County judge John O’Gara prohibited the 56-year-old Hamilton from any job in public administration for 10 years. Before her sentencing, her defense attorney and prosecutors agreed the two charges she was found guilty of were merged and she was sentenced on the misconduct charge alone.