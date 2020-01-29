Missouri capitol to shine red for Super Bowl-bound Chiefs

Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
Posted 12:39 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 12:40PM, January 29, 2020

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after running for a 27 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The capitol dome in Missouri will shine red for the Kansas City Chiefs as the team prepares to make its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Gov. Mike Parson announced in news release that he ordered the dome to glow in the team’s color on Friday night. Parson said that as a season-ticket holder and long-time fan, he “couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs.”

The Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance was in 1970 when the team defeated the Minnesota Vikings. Parson said it’s “about time we had another big win.”

The Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.

