Overturned tractor trailer closes lanes on I-55/70 SB in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - A tractor-trailer carrying frozen packaged food overturned on I-55/70 southbound at I-64 northbound in East St. Louis, spilling its contents across the highway.

The tractor-trailer overturned just before 2:00 a.m.

The Illinois State Police are dealing with the crash and food spill, announcing a single lane would be shut down in the southbound direction.

Traffic is extremely heavy in the area with major backups due to ongoing construction.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.