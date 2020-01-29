Plane crash killed former Springfield mayor, coroner

Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
Posted 12:44 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 12:52PM, January 29, 2020

Courtesy: Kevin Lighty, WCIA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the three people killed when a small plane crashed in a central Illinois field.

Jim Allmon, chief deputy coroner for Sangamon County, says the crash Tuesday also killed 69-year-old John Evans of Glenarm.

The 69-year-old Edwards, 69, was appointed mayor by the Springfield City Council in December 2010 after the death of Mayor Tim Davlin.

Sixty-three-year-old Cinda Edwards had been coroner since 2011.

The twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County.

