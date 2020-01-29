× Saint Louis overcomes late struggles to top La Salle in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Javonte Perkins had 15 points off the bench to help Saint Louis to a 77-76 overtime win over La Salle. Hasahn French had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Saint Louis. Jordan Goodwin added 12 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points. Ed Croswell scored a career-high 24 points and had 18 rebounds for the Explorers, who have lost six consecutive games. Isiah Deas added 20 points and seven rebounds. David Beatty had 10 points.