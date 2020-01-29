This is RIVERDANCE, as you’ve never seen or heard it before! A powerful and stirring re-invention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world-over for its Grammy® Award-winning score and the excitement, energy and dynamism of its Irish and International Dance. Coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre, February 14th through the 16th, FOX 2 is giving you a chance to win tickets to the show!

Tickets are on sale now!

Twenty five years on, renowned composer Bill Whelan brings this mesmerizing soundtrack back to life, completely revitalized for the first time since those original orchestral recordings. Producer Moya Doherty and Director John McColgan have produced an amazing new 25th Anniversary production with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, staging and costume design, and an all-new finale number which will blow audiences away. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of music and dance – beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of RIVERDANCE all over again.

Entries are due by 1/29 at 9am CST.

Official Rules