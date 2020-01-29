St. Charles native who trained girls killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash writes emotional tributes
ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis region has become known in pro basketball circles for producing players like Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Patrick McCaw, and Ben McLemore, among others, who have reached the game’s highest levels. Our area has also produced some of the most well-known skill coaches who have helped them get there, in Webster Groves native Drew Hanlen, and Alex Bazzell, from St. Charles.
Three years ago, Bazzell said Kobe Bryant invited him to train his daughter Gianna’s youth team, starting a relationship that continued to the present.
On Wednesday, as the world continued to mourn those killed when Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Southern California, Bazzell tweeted about the girls and the parents who passed away in the crash.
He also published a letter to Kobe Bryant, an exercise he said was “therapeutic for me to sit, write, reflect, and cry.” It is published below with permission:
KB,
Before I ever met you, I admired you. I wore 24. I rocked the half arm sleeve. I even convinced our trainer I could only wear Kobe’s for the health of my feet, even though we were an Adidas school. I didn’t idolize you because of your skill level, or because of your championships or even your fadeaway. I idolized you because of your work ethic. Because of your willingness to never take a possession off. Because you expected greatness out of everyone around you and created a standard of what a leader should be. That drove a small white kid from St. Charles, Missouri to pick up a ball and work tirelessly to fulfill his potential, you just didn’t know it.
Then 3 years ago you asked Napheesa to come train with the girls. Little did we know, it would be an hour and a half of me putting Phee through a workout while you and the girls looked on. I’ll never forget you nodding along out of the corner of my eye as she made fade, after fade, after fade. Everything she was doing, was actually molded from watching you, you just didn’t know it.
The kid in each of us always builds up childhood heroes to an unrealistic expectation. You didn’t just meet those unattainable requirements that the 10-year old in me created but you surpassed it every single day. You always went out of your way for me. Whether it was to ask how Napheesa was doing, or wish my mom a happy birthday or even being the first person to congratulate us on our engagement. You even met me at a Starbucks at 6am on a Saturday to prepare me for my first workout with Kyrie. You were teaching me how to be a better man, you just didn’t know it.
When I asked about Vanessa, I almost couldn’t get you to stop talking. The love you had for her burned as fierce as anything. You talked about her competitiveness, you guys going on date nights after practice and how you were happy to take some pressure off of her because she had done so much for you during your playing career. You were teaching me how to be a husband, you just didn’t know it.
Life will never be the same. Your void will never be filled. It’s not supposed to be. There will never be another like you. You’ve inspired millions to simply be better. We’ll have a lot to catch up on when we meet again even though you’ll be there every step of the way. My heart breaks over and over again for Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka & Capri. I pray that they find comfort and healing. Make sure Gigi, Alyssa & Pay-Pay are continuing to get their work in. I got us here.
Thank you for being an icon, thank you for being a mentor but most of all…thank you for being a friend.
Love you brother!
AB