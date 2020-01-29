Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Tim’s Travels: Polar Plunge on the Last Hotel Rooftop this Saturday

Posted 7:45 am, January 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - The Last Hotel St. Louis is seeking brave souls to take a winter dip in the hotel's rooftop pool and Tim Ezell is ready!

The hotel located in downtown St. Louis is hosting its first-ever Polar Plunge to benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis Saturday, February 1.  The first 30 participants to take the plunge will receive a commemorative towel, and all who donate will receive a free drink.

The festivities start at 1:00 p.m. and the entry fee is $25 per person with all proceeds going to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

For more information or to sign up click here:

