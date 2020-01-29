LIVE VIDEO: Governor J.B. Pritzker delivers the annual Illinois State of the State address
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Understanding risk factors of osteoporosis spinal compression fractures

Posted 12:16 pm, January 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the prevention and management of osteoporosis are among the leading health topics and areas of public health need for 2020. In the United States alone, an estimated 5.3 million people aged 50 years and older already have developed and are living with osteoporosis. A female-dominant disease, half of all women ages 50 years and older will have an osteoporosis-related fracture in their lifetime.

Beth Battaglino, RN and CEO of HealthyWomen, joins Dr. Orlando Ortiz, radiologist chair, Department of Radiology for the North Bronx Healthcare Network, joins Fox 2 via satellite to raise awareness about osteoporosis, back pain, and spinal fracture.

For more information, please visit  www.HealthyWomen.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.