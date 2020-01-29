Vandals spray paint graffiti on South City church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A catholic church in south St. Louis was hit by vandals overnight. Hateful messages were spray-painted on St. Cecilia's walls and windows.

The church, which has many Hispanic parishioners is known for its special fish frys during Lent.

FOX 2/NEWS 11`s Roche Madden was at the church with reaction from neighbors, the archdiocese and church members.

Response from the Archdiocese of St. Louis:

"The Archdiocese of St. Louis is aware of the act of vandalism that occurred at St. Cecilia Parish in St. Louis. The parish leadership is currently working with authorities, and security camera footage is being reviewed. While we cannot speak to why someone would do this, we are praying for them."