Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Did you know that leading health experts recommend children visit the dentist by the age of one? Delaying children’s oral care routines can cause tooth decay, possibly resulting in compromised health, development, and quality of life.

Dr. Kevin J. Donly, president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, joins Fox 2 live via satellite to discuss why it’s so critical your child see the dentist at a young age.