Belleville man and woman charged in food mart robbery

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A man and a woman have been charged after the Beltline Food Mart was robbed on the evening of January, 22 in Belleville, Illinois.

Police say that a man wearing a mask entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working the register. The suspect had something in his hand, but no weapon was displayed. The clerk told police that the robber tried to hit him, took cash from the register, and his cell phone. He left the store and got into the passenger side of a silver-colored vehicle that drove westbound from the scene. No one was injured during the robbery.

A person of interest was identified after evidence was collected by officers at the Beltline Food Mart. Police arrested Steven Madden and suspected accomplice, Lindsey Carter, on January 23, 2020.

Madden, 54, has been charged with robbery, theft and possession of meth. His bond is set at $60,000. Carter, 34, is also facing a robbery charge. Her bond is set at $30,000.