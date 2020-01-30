Live video: Head Coach Ron Rivera, Super Bowl Champions Join Big Game Bound
Cardiologist offers tips to prevent heart disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — According to the Cleveland Clinic's 2020 Heart Health Survey, a majority of Americans are misguided about how to take steps to prevent heart disease. Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez is a cardiologist offering some preventative steps people can take to prevent heart disease. He says it is important that doctors and patients discuss nutrition and weight when it comes to heart health.

