Father accused of killing 9-year-old son backs down from speedy trial request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A father accused of killing his son nearly 17 years ago appeared in court Thursday to discuss his motion for a speedy trial.

Dawan Ferguson, 46, was charged with his son’s murder last October. His son, 9-year-old Christian, was last seen June 11, 2003. Dawan reportedly called 911 that morning from a payphone at Page and Skinker and said someone carjacked his SUV with Christian inside. The SUV was found later that day but Christian was never found. The child had a genetic disorder that left him fully dependent on caregivers.

Ferguson was shackled as he walked up to answer the judge.

St. Louis County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Steele balked at the idea of speedy trial. Steele claimed Ferguson asked for it too late. Ferguson then backed down and told the judge he would also like his lawyers to have more time to prepare for trial.

A trial date has not been set but it will not happen before February 21.

Theda Person, Christian's mother, was also in court Thursday. She stared intently at Christian's father as he sat shackled across the room.

Christian's mother talked to us in October 2019 on what would have been Christian’s 26th birthday.

“My gut feeling is they will definitely get a conviction,” she said then. “I feel that God prepared me for a conviction. I had no idea I'd wait this long to get right here.”