Fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Fergsuon

FERGUSON, Mo. - Firefighters spent Thursday morning putting out a fire in a home in Ferguson.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. on Albert Avenue near North Florissant.

Responding firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly and believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.

A mother and her children were outside of the house by the time the fire department was on scene, the children got out of the house unharmed.

It is reported that the mother was taken to the hospital with possible injuries to her face.