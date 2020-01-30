× Chaminade grad Jayson Tatum named NBA All-Star for the first time

ST. LOUIS – Chaminade College Preparatory School will be represented at next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

On Thursday night, the NBA announced the reserves selected for the February 16 event, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum had his name unveiled in a live telecast on TNT.

This is Tatum’s first All-Star game berth in his third NBA season.

We won’t find out which team he’ll play for until the two All-Star captains, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, divvy up the rosters on February 6.

Tatum averages 21.5 points per game, just behind All-Star starter and Celtics teammate Kemba Walker at 22.3 ppg.

We’ll learn Friday if Michael Porter Jr. will be invited to participate in the league’s Rising Stars game on the Friday of All-Star weekend. Porter, who sat out all of the 2018-2019 season to recover from the injuries which plagued his one season at Missouri, has been a pleasant surprise off the bench for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 7.7 ppg on the season and 12.2 ppg in the month of January.

The league and its players are still grieving following former Lakers star Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter accident last weekend. Earlier Wednesday, the NBA announced tweaks to the All-Star game format that will include a way to honor Bryant.

The NBA announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that makes the outcome of every quarter count for charity. The changes include a new fourth-quarter format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant. Full release: https://t.co/l6e25lgQCa pic.twitter.com/C3gDppTYiw — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

Tatum’s fellow Chaminade alum, Washington’s Bradley Beal, would be a candidate for some of the other All-Star Weekend events, like the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the MTN Dew 3-Point Contest.