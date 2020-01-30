Missouri homeless count in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County is now conducting its count of homeless people.

On Thursday starting at 5:00 a.m. volunteers will join workers with the County's Department of Human Services to conduct the count which is used to establish programs to address homelessness.

In addition to getting a homeless count, the volunteers are also bringing the homeless supplies like blankets, gloves and hygiene products. They will wrap up their work by 5:00 p.m.

A similar count was conducted Wednesday in nine rural Missouri counties, including Montgomery and Pike Counties.

