Missouri mom goes viral for stunning resemblance to Meghan Markle

Lees Summit, Mo. – A Missouri mom is stunning Instagram users with her remarkable resemblance to Meghan Markle. The Daily Mail reports that Akeisha Land, 39, regularly gets stopped by strangers who mistake her for the duchess.

Akeisha Land is an influencer who runs an Instagram account featuring her daughter, Greyson. They have over 150,000 followers. She posted a rare photo of her and the toddler together to Instagram. The photo went viral with many people on the social network noticing the resemblance too.

“Even my close friends and family say I look like her! And even though I myself don’t see the similarities, I definitely take it as a huge compliment as she’s just drop dead gorgeous,” Akeisha Land tells the Daily Mail.

Britain’s Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle got married in 2018. The world has been fascinated with the relationship between the actress and the royal since they announced their engagement.