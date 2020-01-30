× Missouri police joke about jail and fines for 49er fans

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – Football fans rooting for the San Francisco 49ers in Missouri should watch out. The Gasconade County Sheriffs Office says that they will be looking for anyone supporting the team. They jokingly posted to their Facebook page that 49ers fans may face millions in fines, community service, and arrests.

Sunday’s Super Bowl game matches up the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. This message to 49ers fans was posted to the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Facebook page:

“As Superbowl LIV (54) fast approaches, the GCSO would like to issue a Public Service Announcement.

Beginning at midnight on Friday, 1/31/20, the GCSO, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners from the FFBI (Football Fans Integrity Bureau) will be conducting extra patrols. Anyone caught in Gasconade County wearing San Francisco 49ers apparel, or openly supporting the 49ers by displaying decals on their vehicles will be subject to arrest, a $10 million dollar fine, 10,000 hours of community service and loss of television watching privileges for 5 years.

Of course, we are just kidding…well maybe. We hope that you get to watch the game. GO CHIEFS!!!”