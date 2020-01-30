× Officer clipped by fleeing suspect’s vehicle in Penrose

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer was hospitalized Thursday evening after being clipped by a fleeing vehicle in north city.

According to Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, plainclothes officers were surveilling a vehicle with a stolen plate in the Penrose neighborhood.

The officers approached the vehicle near the intersection of Euclid and Anderson and gave commands to the people inside the vehicle – a grey BMW.

Jones said the car pulled out and clipped one of the officers. In response, one of the officers—it’s not clear which one—fired two shots at the fleeing vehicle.

The people in the BMW are now wanted for fleeing the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jones said the officers were part of a unit specifically targeting carjackers in the city.