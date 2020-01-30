Police search for missing Affton man with autism

Posted 5:41 am, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 05:43AM, January 30, 2020

ST. LOUIS – Police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing man with autism.

20-year-old Davione Lee, was last seen leaving his home on Pilot Avenue in Affton, Missouri just before 1:00 a.m Thursday.

Lee, is a man with autism and has a history of having seizures. He is currently not taking his medication.

It is reported that he was involved in a verbal argument with family members and threaten he was going to kill himself.  He left his residence on foot, armed with a pocket knife, and without his cell phone.

Police say Lee was last seen dressed inappropriately for the cold temperatures wearing only a black tank top and black sweatpants. He is 5 feet, 10 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

