STL Moms: The 8th Annual “Listen To Your Mother” live production submissions now open!

ST. LOUIS - Motherhood it's a blessing but also has its challenges and the stage production "Listen Your Mother" would like to know what's your story!
Laura Edwards-Ray, co-producer, and director along with Darcy Hardwick-Smith, "Listen To Your Mother" 2018 cast member joined Fox 2 to discuss how you can submit for the 90-minute show of live readings that touch on the good, the bad, and the barely rested of Motherhood.
Please submit your stories, five minutes or less to ltymstlouis@gmail.com or visit: www.listenstl.com
The submission deadline is Feb. 28th at midnight.
8th Annual "Listen To Your Mother
11:00 AM and 3:00 PM Saturday, May 9th
St. Luke's Hospital Institute for Health Education
38.652229 -90.502871