STL Moms: The 8th Annual “Listen To Your Mother” live production submissions now open!

Posted 8:46 am, January 30, 2020
ST. LOUIS - Motherhood it's a blessing but also has its challenges and the stage production "Listen Your Mother" would like to know what's your story!

Laura Edwards-Ray, co-producer, and director along with  Darcy Hardwick-Smith,  "Listen To Your Mother" 2018 cast member joined Fox 2 to discuss how you can submit for the 90-minute show of live readings that touch on the good, the bad, and the barely rested of Motherhood.

Please submit your stories, five minutes or less to ltymstlouis@gmail.com or visit: www.listenstl.com

The submission deadline is Feb. 28th at midnight.

8th Annual "Listen To Your Mother
11:00 AM and 3:00 PM Saturday, May 9th
St. Luke's Hospital Institute for Health Education

