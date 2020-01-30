Tips to avoid tax filing scams from the Better Business Bureau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau is telling consumers to be aware of the potential for fraud as they prepare to file tax returns. Rushing to file could be a mistake, especially if you have a complicated return.

If you decide to hire a tax preparer the BBB advises the following:

Ask for referrals from friends, but review the preparer's customer service record at BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887 before you hire anyone.

Be wary of promises that you'll get a refund. Until the preparer knows your situation, there is no way to know whether you'll get a refund or how big it will be.

Check accessibility. You may need to contact your preparer after tax season is over.

Read the contract. Know what preparing your return will cost, what the fee covers and whether the cost changes if you have a complicated return.

Check your return: before you sign the return, read it over to check for mistakes. Ask the preparer to explain anything you don't understand. Don't forget to sign it.

Consumers may obtain a BBB business profile on an individual business at BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887.