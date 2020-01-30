Win tickets to the 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT!

RENT returns to The Fabulous Fox February 21-23 for its 20th Anniversary tour. This Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage for just five shows, following an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. The show is an inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, celebrating friendship and creativity and reminding us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love.

FOX 2 wants you to be in the audience to see RENT!

There’s ‘No Day Like Today’ to get your tickets – only at www.MetroTix.com!

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, February 17th at 1pm CST.

