Ballwin police release surveillance images of ATM thieves

BALLWIN, Mo. – Investigators with the Ballwin Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who broke into an ATM at a local Bank of America last week.

According to Officer Scott Stephens, a police spokesman, the break-in took place January 24 around 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Manchester Road.

Police responded to an alarm at a stand-alone ATM and discovered a stolen vehicle and a damaged machine.

Surveillance video revealed at least four people involved in the crime. All four suspects appeared to be male of average build, Stephens said.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black facemask, gray coat, black gym pants with a red stripe down the side of the leg, and black shoes with a white sole. Suspect #2: Black facemask, dark and light Adidas gray two-tone full zip-up hooded

sweatshirt with “9” on the right chest and Original Adidas logo on the left chest. The elbows of the sweatshirt have three white stripes. Suspect #3: Black facemask, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a light liner in the hood and white stripes on the sleeves. Suspect #4: Black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves with white lettering or logo on the top of the hand area.

Police would not disclose just how much the suspects stole.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636. If you’d like to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.