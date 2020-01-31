Dome at America’s Center hosts ‘boat show’ but XFL on the horizon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Super Bowl is Sunday, St. Louisans are ready for the return of pro football to downtown and the Dome at America’s Center.

But first, the beloved “boatshow” floats into town!

From Supercross to car shows, to the boat and sportshow, the Dome at America’s Center has been busy ever since the Rams left the city.

Now through Sunday, the Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat and Sportshow takes center stage downtown. Once they sail away, St. Louis will soon get its football fix as the Battlehawks start a new gridiron tradition inside the dome.

For Rams fans who remember coming to a football game at the dome, there are a few changes.

Fans will fill up the lower bowl, some 27,000 seats for XFL games. The family-friendly football games promise a fast pace and features that are more affordable than the former football games held here.

From pregame parties at Ballpark Village to tailgating in Baer Park with food and entertainment, downtown is expected to see a return of loyal football fans when the XFL kicks off.