Ellisville ATM robbery suspects could be part of larger criminal operation

ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Authorities think the same suspects that stole thousands of dollars from an ATM in Ellisville could be behind similar robberies in the St. Louis area and possibly around the country.

“They are a dangerous group to brazenly commit this kind of action and in the middle of one of our busiest intersections,” said Captain Andy Vaughn, Ellisville Police Department.

Investigators believe at least five suspects broke into an ATM at the Bank of America at Clarkson and Clayton Roads a little before 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

Surveillance cameras caught multiple images of the suspects.

“They were gone within three minutes. From the time they arrived to the time they departed, they were gone in three minutes. So, it was very quick,” Vaughn said.

The suspects stole a white Ford truck from St. Charles County about an hour before the crime and used it in the heist. Police recovered the truck not long after the crime.

We’re told the suspects used a chain from the truck to help tear apart the ATM – the chain was still on the truck as police processed it.

“They’re wrapping the chain around the ATM and using that to pull the sides off the ATM,” Vaughn said.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for at least three other recent Bank of America ATM robberies in the St. Louis area.

An ATM was hit in on Manchester Road in Ballwin back on January 24; another one was broken into in Oakville back on January 9; another ATM was hit in Lake St. Louis on January 4.

Surveillance images were captured from the Ballwin incident.

In all of the cases, the suspects are stealing an older model, large truck then used a chain to get into the ATMs.

Ballwin police said the suspects stole tens of thousands of dollars from that location.

Ellisville investigators believe the suspects may be from another state and are hitting ATMs across the country.

Multiple police agencies met on Friday to pool their resources. Fox 2 has been told the FBI is also involved in the investigation.

The suspects allegedly left behind potential evidence at all four of the scenes in the St. Louis area. Authorities are reviewing that potential evidence as part of the ongoing investigations.

Bank of America released a statement Friday evening, saying they were cooperating with law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators.

