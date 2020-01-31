Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old murder victim as police announce arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Family and friends gathered at First Church of God in Richmond Heights on Friday to mourn and celebrate the life of 14-year-old Tim Lucas.

His father, brothers, and sisters are wearing t-shirts with photo collages of Tim.

He’s from a large family in Washington Park, Illinois.

He’s reportedly the ninth child shot in St. Louis already this year – the first to be killed. Police said he was shot in the chest on Saturday, January 18.

The shooting happened on Broadway near Halls Ferry in north St. Louis. He had relatives there.

Tim was apparently walking to a store when he was shot. He was rushed to a hospital but died.

Police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect in the case but have said nothing about motive.

“I’d rather that man be free; to be free out here as a young man with a chance to turn his life around, and my son to be here with me. As simple as that…my son to be here with me,” said Theo Lucas, Tim’s father.

The 14-year-old suspect is in juvenile custody. Police are not releasing his name. There’s no word if he’ll be tried as an adult.

“We just want to thank SLMPD for all of their hard work,” said Anetra Thronton, Tim’s aunt. “We are grieving. We miss Tim. Tim was a wonderful young man to us.”