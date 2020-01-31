Former Cardinal Matt Adams signs with Mets, talks of continued roots in St. Louis

Posted 6:20 pm, January 31, 2020, by

2019 World Series winner Matt Adams shows kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, the finer art of hitting, while visiting the club in Ferguson, Missouri on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Adams and his wife Kim, toured the club and visited with teens as they participated in baseball type activities. Photo by Bill Greenblatt /UPI

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams signed a minor league contract Friday with the New York Mets, which includes an invitation to the team’s major league spring training camp.

Adams was on the Washington Nationals team that captured the franchise’s first World Series in November.

Adams and his wife Kim were in Ferguson at the Boys & Girls Club Thursday night where they gave away 50 memberships to the organization’s Teen Center of Excellence. He gave no hints that a new baseball home was in his future and instead talked about the importance of continuing to plant his offseason home’s roots here by giving back.

“This is home for us now. We live here in the area and I think we just wanted to give back to the community. It’s such a good community and a lot of good kids come out of here,” Adams said.

“It’s been a short offseason but it’s been a good one. We got married in December…winning the World Series and getting married basically a month later. Pretty good offseason if you ask me.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.