Former Cardinal Matt Adams signs with Mets, talks of continued roots in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams signed a minor league contract Friday with the New York Mets, which includes an invitation to the team’s major league spring training camp.

We have signed first baseman Matt Adams (@BigCityForReal) to a minor league contract and invited him to major league #SpringTraining. #Mets pic.twitter.com/RkrPbedGmO — New York Mets (@Mets) January 31, 2020

Adams was on the Washington Nationals team that captured the franchise’s first World Series in November.

Grateful for this new opportunity with the @Mets . I have always had tremendous respect for the organization. Excited for what’s to come in 2020! — Matt Adams (@BigCityForReal) January 31, 2020

Adams and his wife Kim were in Ferguson at the Boys & Girls Club Thursday night where they gave away 50 memberships to the organization’s Teen Center of Excellence. He gave no hints that a new baseball home was in his future and instead talked about the importance of continuing to plant his offseason home’s roots here by giving back.

“This is home for us now. We live here in the area and I think we just wanted to give back to the community. It’s such a good community and a lot of good kids come out of here,” Adams said.

“It’s been a short offseason but it’s been a good one. We got married in December…winning the World Series and getting married basically a month later. Pretty good offseason if you ask me.”