Former Mizzou player and assistant football coach Ofodile takes over in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – A former Missouri Tiger tight end and assistant coach will be prowling the Festus football Tiger sidelines this fall.

The Festus R-VI School District announced Friday that its board of education unanimously approved the hiring of A.J. Ofodile as varsity head coach, effective July 1.

Ofodile had been on Barry Odom’s staff at Missouri since 2016 and before that was an assistant and head coach at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. His Bruins teams won four district titles and earned a berth in the 2013 state championship game.

Ofodile, a standout tight end in college for Missouri, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1994, starting a six-year career in the NFL, which ended with Baltimore after the 1999 season.

The news release from Festus points out that he’s coached more than 45 players who reached the Division I level.

“Being able to attract the attention of a high caliber coach such as Coach Ofodile is an indication of how outside individuals view not only our football program but also our outstanding excellence displayed across the

K-12 spectrum,” Superintendent Dr. Link Luttrell said in a statement.

In the same news release, Ofodile said he was, “blown away by the excellence displayed by the District, from top to bottom. It is rare to find that kind of commitment.”