Gas station clerk helps shooting victims on North Hanley Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Two men are recovering after getting help from a gas station clerk overnight in north St. Louis County.

The incident happened around just before 1:00 a.m. on North Hanley Road near the North Hanley Metrolink Station.

According to police, two men collapsed outside a nearby gas station after being shot nearby. The gas station clerk was able to drag the victims inside the store, lock the door, and call the police.

When officers arrived they found both victims with gunshot wounds; one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm. Both men were taken to the hospital.

What led up to the shooting and where it took place wasn't immediately clear.

No names have been released.