I-255 closing between I-70 and I-64 for 10 months for resurfacing project

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – At midnight, a major interstate in southwest Illinois closes down in both directions for almost a year. The Illinois Department of Transportation advises commuters be patient and find an alternate route.

Alternate routes have been prepared along the seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255. Traffic signals on those roads are timed to handle more traffic.

“The (signal light) cycle will be longer letting more cars through the intersection because we know congestion is going to build up through these routes,” said IDOT Construction Engineer Joel Cumby.

The first section of I-255 to close runs between I-55/70 to about I-64. The second section is I-64 to Illinois Route 15. Drivers say they are getting ready for the closure.

IDOT officials said closing the interstate down completely will save $14 million on the project, the job can be done in less than a year instead of four years, and it’s safer.

“It’s safer for the motorists and it’s safer for the workers by keeping them completely separated,” Cumby said.

IDOT will be fine-tuning things like traffic light cycles on alternate routes during the first few weeks after the closure.

For more information on the I-255 Resurfacing Project, click here.