It’s not too late to get food for your Super Bowl party

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Super Bowl Sunday is two days away. You know the chicken sandwich may have finished 2019 as poultry's best player, but on Sunday, the chicken wing will be the MVP.

"We have five varieties of chicken wing,” said Mike ‘The Butcher’ at Kenrick's Meats and Catering. “Chicken wings are always a good favorite to have. You can pick them hot or you can pick them up cold.”

With many in the St. Louis area rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kenrick’s has stocked up on Kansas City strip steaks. And since the weather is expected to be warmer than usual this Sunday, many customers said they plan to barbecue. Brats, ribs, and steaks are all popular. But the chicken wing remains king.

"I think it’s the staple for the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest wings selling day of the year,” said Steve Wienmann, Kenrick's catering manager.

Kenrick's has brought in extra employees to handle the increase in customers this weekend. The store is open until 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can order by phone or online.