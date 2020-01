Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, FL. - In the melting pot that is Miami, the driving momentum of the music blares through the streets. In ball and chain, you can see the pride of the Latin culture through dance; in their shoulders, their feet, their hips.

Fox 2 reporter Blair Ledet was live in Miami where Super Bowl LIV's halftime show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — an appropriate pairing for a city known for its rich history with and connection to Latin music.