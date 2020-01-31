Santa Clara County, California confirms first case of coronavirus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Health Department confirmed a man has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the first case in the county and the first known case in the Bay Area.

The Santa Clara County Health Department will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide more information on the case.

The patient is a resident in Santa Clara County, the health department said.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Friday afternoon that there are no cases of coronavirus in San Francisco.

Friday’s announcement comes shortly after the U.S. declared a public health emergency because of the new virus.

The virus’ epicenter is Wuhan, China — but it has since spread to other countries.

Nearly 10,000 people have been infected with the disease worldwide in just two months.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global emergency because of the outbreak.

According to the latest information from the Associated Press, the virus has claimed the lives of 213 people in China.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the coronavirus can present a variety of symptoms — from none to people being severely ill.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The CDC says symptoms may appear as quickly as two days after exposure or up to 14 days later.

Federal health officials encourage those who have traveled to China in the last two weeks to contact their doctor.

To avoid the coronavirus, health officials ask that people wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Health officials also ask that people stay home when they are sick and avoid contact with sick people.